Kashmiris will never accept Indian hegemony: Gilani

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Kashmiris will never accept hegemony of India and will continue to oppose its forcible occupation till last Indian solider leaves Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We are not afraid of threats, nor will we budge an inch from our stance on Kashmir dispute”. He said people will continue to follow freedom struggle and show resentment despite all odds.

The APHC chairman reiterated that Kashmir was a disputed territory and that the UN had accepted 18 resolutions to decide its political destination. He said India and Pakistan are signatory to these resolutions.

Gilani demanded removal of Indian army camps from civilian areas, particularly in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, saying these camps are a source of nuisance and harassment for locals.

“We support demand of people of Shopian for removal of these camps which have come in every nook and corner of south Kashmir,” he said and added that everyone was aware that the people in south Kashmir had suffered immensely since the past several years.

“Not even once have we been allowed to visit there to reach out and sympathise and express our support for the hapless but brave people of south Kashmir.”

Syed Ali Gilani demanded immediate shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails to the Valley and said that detainees were being shifted outside of the Valley on one pretext or the other, saying the move is unjustified and inhuman.

He said those lodged in Tihar Jail, are being subject to detention for their political convictions and outlook, as no substantial proof was proved against them. He demanded immediate release of those detained by the National Investigation Agency saying that NIA allegations were simply a psychological war to break Hurriyat leaders’ resolve.

Like this: Like Loading...