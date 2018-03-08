KTK observed international Women’s Day as Black Day

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Tehreek-e- Khawateen (KTK) observed the International Women’s Day as Black Day.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamrooda Habib along with party activists staged a silent protest today. They were holding the pictures of women killed by forces and demanded justice for them.

Talking to media persons, Zamrooda Habib said it is the Day that commemorates the women’s rights and prosperity and we the women of Kashmir have nothing to celebrate. “World is talking about the empowerment of women and we are facing the humiliation every day,” she added.



Zamrooda Habib also expressed deep concern over the domestic violence against women in Kashmir. She said increasing number of the cases of domestic violence is alarming and unfortunate and against the principles of Islam and humanity.

She said this silent protest is in solidarity with the affected women of Kashmir and appealed to women to raise the voice against every kind of violence committed upon them.

