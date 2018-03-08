Mirwaiz warns of mass agitation against continued bloodshed

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has warned of mass agitation the like of 2008 and 2016 if India and its local collaborators do not stop committing the genocide of the Kashmiris.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said as long as New Delhi pursues a hard-line military solution to the Kashmir dispute and provides its armed forces immunity from accountability and prosecution through draconian laws like AFSPA, the bloodshed of Kashmiris will continue unabated.

“The entire valley has been witnessing repeated mayhem and massacres in which people including teenaged children and women become targets,” he lamented. The Mirwaiz said as long as there is not a shift in New Delhi’s approach in dealing with Kashmir issue, the black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Disturbed Areas Act will continue to be there and will keep extracting a huge cost of life and limb from Kashmiris.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly criticized the puppet administration for shifting prisoners including Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati besides dozens of others from Srinagar Central Jail to various prisons in Jammu stating that the ruling dispensation has no respect for the ruling of its own High Court and that the move to shift prisoners is purely a revenge upon them. He also expressed serious concern over the plight of dozens of resistance leaders and Kashmiri prisoners booked by NIA under fictitious charges.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat forum in a statement strongly condemned the imposition of curbs in many parts of Srinagar and Shopian district and the sealing of Hurriyat Rajbagh office.

