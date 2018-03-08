Shutdown in Baramulla, Shopian against killings

Srinagar, March 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown is being observed in Baramulla and Shopian areas against the killings of civilian people by Indian forces.

A police vehicle crushed to death an elderly man, Abdul Aziz Ahangar, 65, in Delina area of Baramulla district last night. The family said that police tried to arrest their son, Tawseef Ahmad Ahangar, but in the meantime, police van hit Aziz, resulting in his death. His killing led to complete shutdown in Baramulla. Abdul Aziz was laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans at Delina in Baramulla this morning. The authorities suspended Internet and rail services in Baramulla.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown continues in Shopian on the fourth consecutive day, today, day against the recent killing of civilians at the hands of Indian soldiers.

All shops and business establishments are closed while as public transport is off the roads in the Baramulla and Shopian.

