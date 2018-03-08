Thousands of women killed, molested in IOK since Jan 1989

Dozens including 16-year-old Insha Mushtaq blinded

Islamabad, March 08 (KMS): As the world is observing the International Women’s Day, today, the miseries and victimization of Kashmiri women by Indian forces and police personnel continue unabated in occupied Kashmir.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, today, thousands of women were among 94,930 civilians martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel since January 1989 till date.

Tens of hundreds of unarmed Kashmiri youth, school boys and girls were injured by the bullets and pellets of the Indian forces while at least 67 young boys and girls including 16-year-old Insha Mushtaq and 14-year old Ifra Shakour lost eye-sight after killing of prominent young Kashmiri resistance leader Burhan Wani in July 8, 2016 in the territory.

It revealed that since January 1989 the state terrorism has rendered 22,866 women widowed while 11,043 were molested including those victimized in Kunun Poshpora Kupwara, Shopian and the recent abduction, rape and murder of an eight-year girl, Aasifa Bano in Kathua by the Indian forces’ personnel.

The report said that thousands of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers in the occupied territory who were subjected to custodial disappearance by Indian Army, police and paramilitary personnel. As per the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, more than 8,000 Kashmiris went missing in custody during the past 29 years, it added.

The report further pointed out that majority of the Kashmiris suffering from multiple psychic problems was of womenfolk. Mothers in large number are waiting for their disappeared sons while widows and half widows are in pain.

Kashmiri people especially women had been made destitute and children orphaned and blinded was a question mark on the integrity of entire humanity.

