Thousands of women suffered in IOK since 1989

Kashmiris will never accept Indian hegemony

Islamabad, March 08 (KMS): As the world is observing the International Women’s Day, today, the miseries and agonies of Kashmiri women continue unabated in occupied Kashmir.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, today, thousands of women are among 94,930 civilians martyred by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel since January 1989. The Indian state terrorism rendered 22,866 women widowed, while 11,043 were molested.

A large number of women lost their sons, husbands, fathers and brothers during custody of Indian army and police. Hundreds of girls were among the injured, with 16-year-old Insha Mushtaq and 14-year old Ifra Shakour who lost eyesight in firing of pellets and bullets by Indian forces since the killing of young Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani in July, 2016.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Zamrooda Habib along with party activists staged a silent protest in Srinagar, today, to commemorate the women day. The protesters were holding banners and placards with pictures of women killed by Indian forces.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue to oppose India’s forcible occupation till last Indian solider quitted Jammu and Kashmir. He demanded removal of Indian army camps from civilian areas, particularly in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement warned of 2008 and 2016 like mass agitation if India and its local collaborators did not stop the genocide of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Baramulla and Shopian against the killings of civilians by Indian forces.

All shops and business establishments were closed while public transport was off the road. A police vehicle crushed to death an elderly man, Abdul Aziz Ahangar at Delina in Baramulla town. A large number of people participated in his funeral prayers in the town.

The APHC-AJK chapter at a seminar, held in connection with the International Women’s Day in Islamabad, today, denounced India for unleashing brutalities against Kashmiri women. The speakers urged the international community to take cognizance of human rights abuses committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

