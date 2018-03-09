Indian brutalities highlighted in Geneva

Geneva, March 09 (KMS): Kashmiri representatives highlighted the Indian brutalities at a seminar in Geneva.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Altaf Hussain Wani, Sardar Amjad Yousf, Hassan Banna, Parvez Ahmad Shah, Shameem Shawl and Professor Shugfta Ashraf addressing a human rights seminar, ‘Global Human Rights’, today, apprised the participants of the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir.

Others who were on the panel were Prof Alfred Maurice, De Zayas, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Daniela Donges, Ambassador of Ronald Barnes and Kulahao Siu

The seminar was organised by International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM).

They also held discussions and interactions with different NGOs and human rights defenders and briefed them about the massive human rights volitions and killings of Kashmiris by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi gave interview to Al-Masirah, TV, Yemen, about grim human rights situation in different parts of the world and especially in occupied Kashmir.

