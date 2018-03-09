JKLF holds protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership carried out a peaceful march from Maisuma to Budshah Chowk, today.

The march was carried out to protest against shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to jails outside the Valley and move to save the culprits involved in rape and murder of innocent Asifa and the civilian killings in Shopian.

The participants of the rally assembled at Madina Chowk along with placards and banners. It was led by JKLF Vice Chairman Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi while scores of other leaders and activists included Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Mushtaq Ajmal, Sirajuddin Mir, Shiekh Abdul Rashid, Zahoor Ahmad Butt, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Muhammad Sidiq Shah, Ashraf Bin Salam, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Prof Javaid, Shamim Akhoon and Merajuddin Parray.

Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, talking to reporters, said that political prisoners were being shifted from Kashmir to outside jails under a well-planned conspiracy.

He said that those prisoners shifted from Srinagar to Jammu jails were being harassed and tortured and even they were being deprived of the medical facilities. He said the Kashmiri prisoners at Tihar Jail in new Delhi are facing a hell-like situation.

Castigating those who are eager to save the culprits involved in rape and murder of a minor girl, Asifa, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi said new ways and means are being adopted to save the rapists. “It is a shameful act that fanatics are carrying out pro-rape rallies to save the culprits involved in heinous crime at Kathua,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...