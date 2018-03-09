Mirwaiz urges UN to take up AFSPA abolition with New Delhi

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has urged the United Nations to strongly take up with Government of India the issue of abolition of draconian Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his message on social networking website, Twitter, urged both India and Pakistan to allow access to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Kashmir. He said that the draconian AFSPA was the main cause of killings in the Valley.

Mirwaiz wrote: “At #JamaMasjid today-Support UNHRC demand of unconditional access to #Kashmir by Governments of India and Pakistan to assess the situation and urge the UN to strongly take up with GOI the issue of abolition of draconian #AFSPA, the main cause of unabated killings in Kashmir.”

Like this: Like Loading...