Protest demo in Srinagar against Shopian killings

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party (JKIPP) took out a peaceful protest demonstration at Hyderpora in Srinagar against Shopian killings and for stern punishment to those responsible for rape and murder of an 8 years old Asifa.

The JKIPP Chairman, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash addressing the demonstration condemned the unabated oppression unleashed by Indian forces and demanded impartial probe into the killings and oppressive acts of Indian forces in the nook and corner of the territory through International human rights organizations.

He urged the international community to shun its criminal silence on the miserable and deteriorating situation in the occupied territory and come forward to settle the lingering dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The protest rally was participated by many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Molvi Bashir Ahmad, Nisar Hussain Rather, Salim Zargar, Khawaja Firdous, Gulshan Abbas and Imtiaz Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the JKIPP leaders including Showkat Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayub Dar, Muzaffar Ahmad Butt, Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Ali Mohammad Ganai and Sajad Ahmad Lone took out a peaceful protest rally at Narbal in Budgam against the killings of civilians in Shopian and other parts of Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...