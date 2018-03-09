Shopian shootout: police say no one with name of Shahid Dar killed

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a police investigation in the killing of six people on Sunday evening in Shopian has found that there was no one by the name of Shahid Ahmad Dar who the Indian Army claimed to have killed during the encounter.

A media report said that only two mujahideen were killed by the Indian Army at Pahnoo in Shopian identified as Amir Ahmad Malik and Ashiq Hussain Butt.

The army had said in a statement that it killed Shahid and three others over ground workers on Sunday evening.

Muzamil Showkat, investigating officer in the Shopian encounter, said, “There was no one by the name of Shahid, a youth of the same name is missing from the area. We are investigating the case.”

Following the contradictions about the killings, the army has now stated in a complaint to the police that three other people who were killed could probably be the over ground workers.

