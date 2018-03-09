Shutdown continues in Shopian against killing of civilians

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on the fifth consecutive day, today, in Shopian district against the recent killing of civilians by Indian troops.

All shops, business establishments, government and private offices remained closed in the district while public transport was off the roads.

Indian troops had killed six persons by opening fire on a vehicle in Pahnoo area of the district On Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities imposed restrictions in the district to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings. Despite restrictions, people from adjoining areas thronged the residences of the martyrs to express sympathy and solidarity with their families. The authorities also continued to snap the mobile internet services in the district on the fifth successive day.

The authorities also continued to suspend class work in all educational institutions for the fifth consecutive day, today, to stop students from demonstrations against the killings. All examinations scheduled to be held today were postponed.

