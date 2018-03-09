Waza calls for Kashmir solution through tripartite talks

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has called for resolution of Kashmir dispute through tripartite dialogue.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering in Lissar, area of South Kashmir’s Kokernag, said India can achieve nothing by policy of suppression and oppression and war is no solution to any issue.

He said Kashmir is a political dispute and should be settled politically and democratically in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...