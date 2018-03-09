Yasin Malik bought to hospital for check-up in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik was, today, brought to Khyber Hospital in Srinagar for medical check-up from Central Jail.

Muhammad Yasin Malik after medical check-up was shifted to the Central Jail.

Meanwhile, The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid rich tributes to its great martyr Shaheed Farooq Ahmad Dar of Sopore.

The party leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal said that Shaheed Farooq Ahmad was a true warrior and a wise man who laid down his life for the freedom of the people of Kashmir.

