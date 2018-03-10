Kathua rape, murder: ‘Crime committed to drive out nomads’

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the ongoing probe by the Crime Branch of police into rape and murder of an eight years old Kathua girl has revealed that the heinous crime was carried out to drive out the Muslim nomads from the Rasana village dominated by Hindu community.

Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch, Syed Afad-ul-Mujtaba in a media interview in Srinagar said, “The detailed status report has been submitted before the High Court. Next date of hearing is 14th March.”

Another official said that the CB in its report has stated, “Drugs were used to sedate the victim. These were purchased by one of the involved Special Police Officers from a medical shop in Kathua days before the girl was abducted.”

“In its status report, the Crime Branch has apprised the court about havaldar Tilak Raj, who washed victim’s clothes that were soaked in blood and mud before sending them for forensic test,” he said, adding that role of the sub-inspector, Anand Dutta, who was the investigative officer, and was later detained by the CB, has also been discussed in the status report.

Another official said that CB has also informed the court that Shubam, another culprit detained earlier, was not juvenile, as a team of doctors from medical college, Jammu, has declared him above 19 years of age after his physical examination.

The official said that Sanji Ram, a retired revenue officer, had been instrumental in organizing protests carried out by the Hindu Ekta Manch. “Sanji Ram is also the custodian of the premises where victim was held captive for a week,” he added.

It is to mention here that extremist organization Hindu Ekta Manch has been spearheading the protests in Kathua demanding that case be handed over to the Indian Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ministers of Bharatiya Janata Party had also met the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, in Jammu on Thursday and demanded that case be handed over to CBI.

