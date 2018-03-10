Mirwaiz warns of mass uprising if killings continue in IOK

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has warned the puppet authorities of mass uprising if civilian killings continue in the territory.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was the root cause of civilian massacres in the territory.

He expressed serious concern over the unabated killings of innocent civilians across the occupied territory in the Indian forces’ action. “If the brazen killings of Kashmiris do not stop, people will be forced to hit the streets as they will be left with no alternative. All means of expressing resent against repression have been blocked and there is no hope of justice from the administrative and legal system in place,” the Mirwaiz added.

The forum Chairman also condemned the repulsive instinct of those elements playing politics over the humanitarian issue of providing justice to the eight-year-old victim of rape and murder of Kathua. “Every citizen of Kashmir should unanimously ensure that justice prevails and the guilty are booked and punished as per the law of the land, for this disgusting crime,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said also condemned the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners including Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati from Srinagar Central Jail to various prisons in Jammu and keeping them with the dreaded criminals. “This poses a serious life threat to the prisoners. Above all, shifting them is in complete violation of the high court orders,” he added.

The forum Chairman also urged the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit occupied Kashmir to take stock of the human rights scenario, stating that the UN’s Kashmir visit was long overdue. He said the UN should use its influence and build pressure on New Delhi to abolish the draconian AFSPA, which is the root cause of brutal killings and extreme violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

