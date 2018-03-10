Muslims perform last rites of Pandit woman in Tral

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, in yet another demonstration of communal harmony, unity and brotherhood, hundreds of Muslims gathered in Noorpora area of Tral and attended the final rites of a local Pandit woman.

Eighty years old, Kamlavati, who lived in a Muslim-dominated area, died at her home during wee hours on Friday. As soon as the news about her demise spread in the area, hundreds of Muslims including men, women and children rushed to her house. The Muslim community helped the family perform the last rites of Kamlavati as per Hindu rituals.

Most of the people present during the funeral were Muslims.

“This is true Kashmir, this is our culture and we share brotherhood. We share one culture,” said Roop Krishan Butt, a close relative of the deceased.

Kamla’s family decided to stay back in the Valley during 90s, when majority of Kashmiri Pandits chose to move out of the region.

“Mother Kamla never left her native place saying that she grew up here with her Muslim friends and she would prefer to die among her own people,” Ghulam Muhammad Ganai, her neighbour said.

