Police seek prosecution of 23 army men for lecturer’s death

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a probe conducted by the police into the custodial murder of a lecturer, Shabbir Ahmad Mangoo, in August 2016 has held 23 Indian army personnel responsible for his death.

Shabbir Ahmad Mangoo, a 30-year-old college lecturer, was beaten to death by Indian Army personnel in Sharshali village of Pulwama district on the night of August 17, 2016.

The police have sought a sanction to prosecute the army personnel as required under the draconian law, Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

“Army personnel had beaten village residents with wooden planks, iron rods and rifle butts. They had barged into Shabbir’s house, dragged him out and beaten him before taking him away. Residents said more than 20 youth from the village were taken away,” the police report about the incident said.

