Shutdown, demos in Kishtwar against killing of civilian

Jammu, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, shutdown amid forceful protests is being observed in Kishtwar town, today, against the murder of a 45-year-old civilian, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar.

Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar was shot dead by some persons behind Islamia Faridiya School in the town last evening.

Shops and other business establishments in the area are closed to protest against the murder.

Ishtiyaq Dar, who also owned a shopping complex in the town, received bullet wounds in his head and was immediately shifted to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

People took to the streets and staged forceful demonstrations in the area against the cold-blooded murder. They demanded identification of murderers and stern action against them.

