TeH leader slapped with PSA, shifted to Amphala Jail

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have booked the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir’s president for Islamabad district, Mir Hafeezullah, under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), and shifted to Amphala jail in Jammu from Achabal police station.

After his arrest in November 2016, Hafeezullah was slapped with the PSA and shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

He has been booked several times since 2008 mass uprising and remained out of the jail only for a brief period.

He organized many pro-freedom rallies during 2016 mass uprising following his release from a year-long detention three days prior to the killing of prominent youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

