Two Indian troops commit suicide in IOK

Srinagar, March 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two Indian troops have committed suicide in Srinagar and Kupwara areas of the territory.

A soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force, identified as Sukhdev, shot himself dead at the CRPF camp in Sonwar area of Srinagar.

Another soldier, Naik Shankar Singh of 18 Rashtriya Rifles, ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle at an army camp in Warnov area of Kupwara district.

These incidents raised the number of such deaths amongst the Indian troops and police personnel to 397 in occupied Kashmir since January 2007 till date.

Meanwhile, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement in Srinagar said that Indian forces personnel deployed in Kashmir are feeling very distressed which is evident by their day to day suicide incidents.

It urged the New Delhi to demilitarize the territory instead of using its forces as scapegoat so that people living here could use their right to self-determination to decide their political future.

It said three Indian soldiers deployed in Kashmir committed suicide in last four days clearly indicating how unhappy they feel working in a situation like Kashmir.

The DFP stressed upon the political leadership of India to have mercy on their own forces personnel deployed in Kashmir only to suppress the freedom of Kashmiri people.

