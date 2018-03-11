APHC discusses prevailing grim situation in IOK

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) discussed the prevailing grim situation including, continued house detention of Syed Ali Gilani, snails-paced proceedings and investigation in rape and murder of minor girl Asifa.



The APHC in its executive body meeting chaired by General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Sumji in Srinagar today, said since past eight years, Syed Ali Gilani has been barred from offering religious obligations and added that more contingent of police were deployed and no one was allowed to meet Gilani.

Demanding impartial probe and stringent action against those accused in murder and rape of Kathua minor girl Asifa, the participants said that the authorities were providing shield to the involved persons in the heinous crime.

Paying tributes to youth slain in Shopian and other places, they said that despite all hardships sacrifices of Kashmiris would yield desired results and would see the dawn of freedom soon.

They urged the international community to take cognizance of the gross and systematic violations of human rights taking place in Kashmir and use its influence with India to bring an end to brutal killings and strangulating genuine voices. The world community must also play its rightful role in facilitating talks between Pakistan, India and Kashmir and find a just and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute, they added.

The meeting was attended by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Hakim Abdul Rashid, Ghulam Mohammad Nagu, Syed Mohammad Shafi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Mohammad Yasin Ataie, Khawaja Firdous Wani, Bilal Sidiqee, Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, Mohammad Shafi Lone, Mohammad Yusuf Naqash, Shaheen Iqbal and Zamrooda Habib.

