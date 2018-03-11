Bullet-riddled body of youth found in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a bullet-riddled body of a 23-year-old man was found tied in ropes and a green cardigan in Pulwama district, today.

The body of Mohammad Shafi Sofi, who hails from Sombur, was found in Ratnipur.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Pulwama, Mohammad Aslam Chaudhry, said Shafi Sofi had bullets in his legs.

A police official said they have launched an investigation to determine the cause of his death.

Meanwhile, unknown person lobbed a grenade at the residence of Peoples Democratic Party member of so-called assembly Abdul Majeed Padder, in Kulgam district Sunday evening.

However, the grenade, exploded outside the residence and there was no loss of life or property. Police said that there was no evidence of grenade attack yet.

