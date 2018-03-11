Detention taking heavy toll on Gilani’s health

Efforts to shield rapists, murderers denounced

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the continued detention and unjustified curbs on the movement of the ailing Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, are taking a heavy toll on his health.

The APHC said this during a meeting, which was presided over by its General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi in Srinagar, today. The meeting deplored that Syed Ali Gilani had been detained for the past eight years, and no one including media persons was allowed to meet him. The participants denounced the efforts aimed at shielding the culprits of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, of Kathua, Jammu region.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik while reacting to the assertions of PDP leader and puppet Minister, Haseeb Drabu, on Kashmir said that issuing such ridiculous and absurd statements could only be described as naivety and ignorance. Haseeb Drabu addressing a function in New Delhi had said that Jammu and Kashmir was a social issue, not a political dispute. Yasin Malik said that people like Drabu had no ideology, faith and ethics but were always ready to dance to the tune of their masters in New Delhi and Nagpur.

An Indian TV channel has reported that a retired bureaucrat, Sanji Ram was the mastermind of abduction, rape and murder of the minor girl in Kathua. The TV quoting the Crime Branch of police said that 60-year-old Sanji Ram instigated Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria for the heinous crime with the intent of driving out Muslim families from the area.

Meanwhile, the Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference President Muhammad Sultan Magray in their statements hit out at Hindu guru Sri Ravi Shankar saying that attempts were being made by the fascist guru to mislead the Kashmiris. Sri Ravi Shankar had to cut short his speech and leave the venue after pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised by the audience during a function in Srinagar.

APHC leader Bilal Sidiqui in a statement termed the slapping of repeated draconian law, Public Safety Act on Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Mir Hafizullah as frustration of the authorities.

The puppet authorities booked four people under sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Rajouri district. A bullet-riddled body of a 23-year-old man was found tied in ropes at Ratnipur in Pulwama district, today. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Shafi Sofi.

