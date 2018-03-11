Detention taking toll on Gilani’s health heavily: APHC

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman Syed Ali Gilani saying unjustified curbs and house detention are taking a heavy toll on his health.”

An APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “If any untoward thing happens to him, New Delhi and its local stooges shall have to face the consequences.”

“The imprisonment of APHC leaders has no constitutional and moral justification. The police are suppressing the peaceful voices with the use of gun. They have invented a new process of house arrests and banning political activities of Gilani and other leaders,” the spokesman said.

He added that police never produced any legal justification for his illegal house arrest and they never explained that under which act or section of the law Gilani was being imprisoned in his house.

“For the past seven years, Gilani has been barred from offering religious obligations and Eid prayers and even disallowed to attend funerals,” the spokesman said, adding that stopping the pro-freedom leader from performing his religious and social responsibilities was gross violation of human rights and interference in the personal and religious rights.”

He asked the justification in turning Syed Ali Gilani’s residence into a sub-jail,” and said that nobody including his family were allowed to meet him.

