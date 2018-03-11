Efforts to crush Kashmiris’ dissent denounced

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly denounced the repressive policies of the puppet regime against the Kashmiri people.

A Hurriyat spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “On one hand, people are deprived of fundamental right to live, and on the other, a reign of terror has been unleashed by Indian forces on the people.”

The spokesman, while condemning the acts of violence against the masses, said that efforts were afoot to crush the genuine dissent through military might. He extended the sympathies with the families of martyred civilians.

The spokesman denounced the arrest of Engineer Hilal Ahmed War and others. “This deserves highest condemnation,” the spokesman said.

“Resistance leaders aren’t allowed to even condole over the killings of innocent civilians. These repressive measures by the puppet regime can’t muzzle the genuine aspirations of Kashmiri people,” he added.

