Four booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Rajouri

Jammu, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have booked, at least, four people under sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Rajouri district.

The frequent raise of pro-Pakistan sloganeering was reported in Nowshera area of the district over the past couple of days, the videos of which have reportedly gone viral on social media.

The area, along with Sunderbani and Kalakote towns of the border district, are on an indefinite strike since February 16 over the demand of district status and creation of separate additional deputy commissioners’ posts.

The SSP of Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said those who raised slogans included Arun Gupta, Ashi Gupta, Gurmeet Singh, Avtar Singh.

