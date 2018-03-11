Only ignorant person can term Kashmir dispute apolitical: Malik

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that only an ignorant person can term Kashmir dispute as apolitical.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in statement issued in Srinagar, while reacting to the assertions of PDP leader and puppet minister Haseeb Drabu, which he made during a conclave organized by Indian PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi, said that people like Drabu had no ideology, faith and ethics but were always ready to represent their clients’ wishes and whims. Drabu had termed Kashmir issue as apolitical.

Following is the text of the statement issued by JKLF office:

Terming the statement of Drabu as an ample specimen of a sold-out mentality and classic example of a person trying to act like a lawyer in politics who has no ideology, faith and ethics but is always ready to represent his clients’ wishes and whims, JKLF chairman said that issuing ridiculous and absurd statements in a pursuit to distort historical facts can only be termed as naivety and ignorance.

He said that Drabu like collaborators want to prove their loyalty to their masters in Delhi and Nagpur by issuing statements like these but these people should know that facts don’t change by mincing words and coining new terms. Reminding Haseeb Drabu of his old words and commitments, JKLF chairman said that right from 1947, history of Jammu Kashmir has witnessed venal people whoused freedom movement as a launching pad for gaining access to power politics and thus sold out their conscience for petty gains.

He said that in 1996, Haseeb Drabu came to (APHC) Kashmir awareness bureau (KAB) office at Delhi with his friend Sideeq Wahid in an auto Rickshaw. Mr. Drabu talked to me for hours and while praising our efforts for liberation of Jammu Kashmir from illegal occupation of India delivered several ideas and concepts for it. He in front of KAB office bears including the then KAB bureau chief Ghulam Muhammad Butt who is lodged at Tihar jail Delhi from last many years, said on oath that that whenever he is in Bombay he always visits the ancestral house of Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and bows his head in respect for his wisdom about Hindu chauvinist mind-set which in his words is always anti-Muslim. Whenever Drabu met me, he advocated separation from “Hindu mentality and mindset” and that every Kashmiri should strive for this sacred cause, saidYasin Malik.

He said that after several meetings and deliberations, Drabu and his friend joined JKLF and worked with us for many months.

During these times his emphasis remained on preparing economic blueprint for independent Kashmir. JKLF chairman that after few years Mr.Drabu got what he intended to and was awarded with the chairmanship of JK bank. Betraying his nation, he renounced resistance movement for his petty selfish gain and switched over to other side of the divide and joined Indian political system. Not only this, making a complete U-turn about Hindu-mindset he used to denounce, this person joined hands with RSS and is serving as main link between PDP and Nagpur now and delivering ridiculous statements trying to hoodwink international opinion on Jammu Kashmir.

Terming the statement of Haseeb Drabu at the event organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India where besides many Indians, scores of diplomats and ambassadors were also present, as an attempt to hoodwink international and Indian people, JKLF chairman said that Haseeb Drabu is saying that everyone who thinks Kashmir is a political problem is a fool.

He is suggesting that if people of Kashmir whom he is abusing of having identity crisis by coining terms like “a society in search for itself” are provided enough bribe in form of investments and economy they will shun their resistance and solution will arrive. This is actually the naiveté of a collaborator who thinks of everyone being corrupt and ready to sell his or her conscience, said JKLF chairman. He said that Drabu is saying that everyone except him has been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of Kashmir and that it was not a political issue, we want to ask him that was he also barking the wrong tree when he was using Freedom movement as a launching pad for his entry into stooge politics.

The JKLF Chairman said it is this hypocritical attitude Haseeb Drabu like educated people who advocated Freedom through their ideas especially write-ups and articles that are even now available on internet, which invoked thousands of young and old to join freedom struggle and sacrifice their lives for it. He said that time has come to expose these charlatans who for their petty interests are harming the national interests of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Kashmiri nation should recognize the real faces of these double faced people, who by turning into political renegades are hell bent upon negating the resistance movement of Kashmiris, asserted JKLF chairman. He said that to finish and weaken our sacred freedom struggle, these people are acting like polished and educated KukaParray’s but the nation of Kashmir knows about the originality of these chameleons and will defeat their nefarious designs at every cost.

