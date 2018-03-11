PSAs on Sopori, Mir show authorities’ frustration: TeM

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Bilal Sidiqui has termed the slapping of repeated draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and Mir Hafizullah as frustration of the authorities.

Bilal Sidiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar saluted the steadfastness and devotion of political prisoners languishing in different jails in India and Kashmir.

He said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people aimed at securing their right to self-determination would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would, soon or later, get rid of Indian bondages.

