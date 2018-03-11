Young chemist from Shopian becomes latest pellet victim

Srinagar, March 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a 30-year-old chemist from Shopian has become the latest victim of pellets, fired by the Indian forces.

Mohammad Musavir Malik, who runs a pharmacy store in Pinjoora village, received pellets on his forehead and in the left eye on Friday, when the force was used against the people protesting the killing of four civilians. He is currently being treated at a Srinagar Hospital.

Mohammad Musavir Malik said that on the fateful day, he had gone to provide medical assistance to a youth who had suffered pellet injuries during the protests on the same day. “As I was walking towards the patient’s house, protests were going on in Safan Naman. I parked my motorcycle some 400 meters away, and something suddenly hit my face and eyes,” he said. “It was totally unexpected.”

Malik said a barrage of pellets hit him, penetrating his face and the eye.

Soon after, he was rushed to the local hospital from where, given the nature of his injury, doctors referred him to Srinagar. Malik, father to a girl, has hit left eye bordered with stitches.

“This is how they shoot the people. Just like this,” commented a relative accompanying Malik. “Why will they (forces) even care? We are glad that they didn’t kill him.”

Tariq Qureshi, head of the Ophthalmology Department at the hospital said that Malik was lucky not to lose his eyesight, unlike many others. “He will recover within 15 days,” the doctor said.

