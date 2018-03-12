Farooq Rehmani condemns fresh killings in IOK

Muzaffarabad, March 12 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has strongly condemned killing of three youth in a fresh wave of state terrorism.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the India-patronized regime in Srinagar had exceeded all limits and surpassed every brutality to crush the liberation movement of the right to self-determination. He said that the UN should reprimand Delhi for its systematic ethnic cleansing of the Kashmir youth and hold India accountable for its gross flagrant human rights atrocities against youth, children and women in Kashmir.

He urged intervention of the United Nations in the troubled region to find out a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute to prevent further loss of precious human lives in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) in a statement in Srinagar has condemned the killing of three youth and paid them rich tributes.

