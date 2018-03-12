India pushing Kashmiri youth to wall: Al-Moosvi

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and President of Anjuman Sharie Shian Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that India is pushing youth of Kashmir to the wall and are forcing them to take to arms.

Agha Syed Hasan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “For the past many years, we have been impressing upon the international community and Indian civil society to persuade New Delhi to honour peaceful struggle of Kashmiri youth but no one has paid any heed towards our pleas.”

He said, “Kashmir dispute will have been resolved if both India and Pakistan would have looked at this issue from the prism of humanity. But alas, both the countries have made it prestige point and it has been taking toll on the people of Kashmir.”

He said that the government of India was responsible for pushing Kashmiri youth to the wall and promoting violence. The international community should introspect and see what’s happening in the occupied territory and persuade rulers to refrain from using force he added.

Meanwhile, Agha Syed Hasan expressed grief over the demise of party activist, Muhammad Abdullah Mir of Wata Magam and condoled with the bereaved family.

