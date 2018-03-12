Kashmiri photojournalist Kamran Yousuf gets bail

New Delhi, March 12 (KMS): A court on Monday granted bail to photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, detained allegedly in a fake case by NIA in occupied Kashmir.

Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat allowed the bail plea of Yousuf, asking him to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 5 arrested Kamran Yousuf in South Kashmir when he was doing his professional duty during anti India clashes.

Opposing the bail plea, the NIA said some witnesses allegedly had confirmed that Kamran was shouting “anti-national slogans” and was seen “stone pelting”.

Defence counsel Warisha Farasat said that Yousuf was innocent.

