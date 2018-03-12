Killings lead to protests, clashes in IOK

Mirwaiz house detained, Malik arrested

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, massive clashes erupted in South Kashmir’s Islamabad district against the killings of three youth by Indian forces in the district, today.

Youth took to the streets and staged massive protests in Islamabad and Kokernag areas of the district. The protests were followed by massive clashes in the areas.

Eesa Fazili, Owais Shafi and a third youth were killed in Hakoora area of Islamabad district.

The class work in Government Degree College Ganderbal was suspended in view of possible protests against the killings. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Dr Piyush Singla ordered the closure of the class work in the wake of killing of Easa Fazili, who was resident of nearby Soura area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the authorities placed Hurriyat Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention at his Nigeen residence and arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik from his Maisuma residence to prevent them from leading any protests against the killings. Muhammad Yasin Malik was lodged at Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar.

