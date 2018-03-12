Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) and other Hurriyat organizations have paid tributes to Eesa Fazli, Owais Shafi and Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, who were martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad town, today.

The DFP in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the youth like Fazli, Owais and Sofi are rendering their precious lives for Kashmir cause, but Indian agents like Haseeb Drabu are busy in maligning these sacrifices by refusing the very historical facts about the Kashmir dispute.

It said the sacrifices of Eesa and Owais have in fact increased the responsibility of the Kashmiris manifold to safeguard the enormous sacrifices from the activities of elements like Haseeb Drabu. “It is the day when we have to reiterate the pledge to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the JKLF-R leaders including Barrister Abdul Majid Trumboo, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi and Ayoob Rathore in their joint statement in Srinagar strongly criticised the puppet finance minister, Haseeb Drabu for his statement, wherein he had said that Kashmir was not a political issue.

They also paid glorious tributes to youth martyred by troops in Hakura, Islamabad, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

