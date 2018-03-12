Troops kill three youth in IOK today

Multiple rounds of funerals held

Srinagar, March 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Hakoora area of Islamabad district, today.

The youth were shot dead during a cordon and search operation. The martyred youth were identified as Eesa Fazli, Owais Shafi and Sabzar Ahmad Sofi. The killings led to forceful anti-India protests followed by massive clashes between Indian forces and angry youth in several places of the occupied territory.

Complete shutdown was observed in Srinagar, Shopian, Islamabad and other areas of the Valley against the killings. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while traffic was off the road. Class work at the University of Kashmir was suspended and all examinations scheduled, today, were postponed. The authorities suspended internet and train services in the Valley.

The authorities placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Javed Ahmad Mir to prevent them from participating in funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, thousands of people defying curfew and other restrictions reached Soura and Kokernag on motorcycles and on foot to participate in the funerals of the martyred youth. The bodies of the youth were taken to their ancestral graveyards amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Over six rounds of funerals were held for Owais Shafi in Kokernag.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar ridiculed the statement of puppet Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu that Jammu and Kashmir was not a political, but a social issue. The forum said such falsehood is part of the propaganda being waged to dilute the reality of the Kashmir dispute.

On the other hand, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein during a meeting with over 500 representatives of the civil society across the globe in Geneva termed the situation in occupied Kashmir as a serious concern for the international community. The event was held on the sidelines of the 37th session of the Human Rights Council. Kashmiri representative, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi while addressing the event demanded the appointment of a Special UN representative on Kashmir. KMS

