Untoo decries undue delay in probe into Kathua rape victim

Jammu, March 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, International Forum for Justice Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan has expressed concern over the unjustifiable delay in the investigations into the heinous rape and murder of a minor girl, Aasifa from Kathua district.

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo while expressing solidarity with the Aasifa’s family in Jammu condemned the politicization and communalization of the painful incident.

Asifa’s body was found near Hiranagar in Kathua district on January 17, a week after she was abducted. Her body bore torture marks and was raped before murder.

Untoo said that news reports had pointed out the reluctance of police to lodge a missing report and begin a hunt to trace the girl. Even after her body was recovered, the necessary process of investigation including collection of evidence and recording of statements was not adequately done, he added.

Instead, the family of the victim and those campaigning for justice were harassed and intimidated, he said and added that Aasifa was a daughter of Jammu and Kashmir and no one can justify this inhuman act.He also met Bakerwal leaders and assured them of all help.

Meanwhile, investigators have named a retired revenue officer as the mastermind of the rape and murder of the minor girl. However, police is reluctant to arrest him, said a relative of the victim.

TalibHussain, also an activist of the nomad goatherd community, told reporters in Jammu that the Crime Branch in its status report submitted to the High Court had said the former revenue officer, Sanji Ram, might have raped and murdered Aasifa.

