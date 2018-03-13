India, puppets behind bloodshed in IOK

Shutdown continued in many areas

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while paying tributes to three youth, martyred by Indian troops in Hakoora area of Islamabad district, have said that India and its local puppets are responsible for the unabated bloodshed in the Valley.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that New Delhi had no option but to resolve the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective. The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that any delay in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute would lead to more death and destruction in the region. Muhammad Yasin Malik said that Indian rulers had engaged thousands of terrorists in uniform to kill Kashmiris with impunity.

Hurriyat leaders including Maulana Abbas Ansari, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi All-Safvi, Aasiya Andrabi, Farida Bahenji, Bilal Siddiqi, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Political Party and National Front in their separate statements urged the international community to take cognizance of the innocent killings in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah, delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Young Mens League visited Soura area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the family members of martyr Eisa Fazili. Eisa Fazili along with two other youth Owais Shafi and Sabzwar Ahmad Sofi was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Hakoora area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Islamabad, Srinagar and Badgam areas on the second consecutive day, today, to mourn the Islamabad killings. All shops, business establishments and schools were closed while public transport remained off the road. Clashes were reported between protesters and Indian troops at many places including Sabzi Mandi and Ahmed Nagar areas of Srinagar. The students of Degree College Gandarbal assembled outside the college and staged anti-India protests.

Deputy Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, in a statement pointed out that the Indian forces were committing serious violations of basic human rights in the disputed territory. He said that rights abuses had been the part of the Indian army’s campaign against the Kashmiri Muslims, particularly after 1990.

On the other hand, a civilian was killed in a landmine explosion in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The victim identified as Ashiq Hussain Chopan was grazing his animals when he stepped over the landmine planted by the Indian army in Jawbara area of the district.

Like this: Like Loading...