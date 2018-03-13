Shutdown in Kokernag against killing of Owais Shafi

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS)): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Kokernag area of Islamabad district, today, to mourn the killing of a local youth, Syed Owais Shafi, by Indian troops in the district, yesterday.

All shops, business establishments and schools are closed while traffic is off the road in Kokernag.

Owais Shafi along with two other youth Eisa Fazili and Sabzwar Ahmed Sofi was martyred by the Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Hakoora area of the district. Owais had completed his engineering degree, last year.

Thousands of people participated in the multiple funerals held for Owais Shafi at his native Gohan-Vailoo village in Kokernag.

Meanwhile, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Rafiq Owaisi and Muhammad Ashraf Laya on the directions of party Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, participated in the funeral prayers of Eisa Fazili in Soura area of Srinagar.

