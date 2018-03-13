Srinagar, Gandarbal areas continue to shut today

Srinagar, March 13 (KMS)): In occupied Kashmir, shutdown was observed in Srinagar and Ganderbal areas on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of Eisa Fazili and two other youth by Indian forces in Hakoora area of Islamabad district, yesterday.

Markets were closed and transport was off the road in Srinagar and Ganderbal areas.

The students of Degree College Ganderbal assembled outside the college and staged protests against the killings.

At many places in Srinagar, protestors clashed with the Indian forces. The troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters. The clashes were also reported from Sabzi Mandi and Ahmednagar areas of the city.

