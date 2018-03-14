Global rights bodies urged to rein in India

Shutdown continued on 3rd day in Soura

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights organisations to impress upon India to treat Kashmiri prisoners as per the charter laid by the global community about treatment of political prisoners.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that Kashmiri detainees were not criminals but were political prisoners who were being subjected to detention for their political convictions. He said, the arrest of pro-freedom leaders and activists proves that India has failed to challenge the people’s struggle for freedom, politically. The APHC chairman maintained that Delhi-based National Investigation Agency had no jurisdiction to arrest anyone in occupied Kashmir on flimsy grounds. He said Indian judiciary and executive are hand in glove to prolong the detention of Kashmiri prisoners.

Complete shutdown was observed for the third consecutive day, today, in Soura and adjacent areas of Srinagar to mourn the killing of Eisa Fazili and two other youth by Indian forces. All shops and business establishments remained closed in Buchpora, Umerhaer, Pandach, Illahibagh, Nagbal and Ahmadnagar areas of Soura in Srinagar. Class work remained suspended in Government Degree College Ganderbal in view of students’ protest against the killings.

Meanwhile, Indian police booked several students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University under sedition charge for raising “We Want Freedom” and “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in Rajouri during prayers in absentia of the martyred youth. Eisa Fazili, one of the three martyrs, was a B-Tech student of the university, who was killed by the Indian troops in Islamabad district on Monday.

Speakers at a seminar in Bandipora demanded just and fair solution to the Kashmir dispute to save the Kashmiri generations from adverse effects of the long-drawn conflict in South Asia. Scholars, academicians, students and youth activists including noted poet Professor Ismail Ashna said that the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir was a reality, which could not be denied by anyone.

On the other hand, the Special Investigation Team of Crime Branch in its report, submitted to the High Court of the occupied territory confirmed that former bureaucrat, Sanji Ram, masterminded the abduction, rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, at Hiranagar in Kathua district. The gruesome act was perpetrated with the intention to force Muslims of Hiranagar to migrate from the area.

