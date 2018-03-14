JI IOK urges world to help stop bloodshed in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) expressing its concern over continued bloodshed of Kashmiri people has urged the international community to take notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in the territory.

The JI spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the world to use its influence on India for realizing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, promised to them by India through a number of the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council on Kashmir.

The JI asked Pakistan, India and genuine leadership of Kashmiri people to sit together and find a final solution to the dispute, which is acceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir being the core party.

It also paid tributes to all those who sacrificed their precious lives for the just cause of the Kashmiris and expresses its solidarity with the affected families.

