Sanji Ram masterminded rape, murder of Aasifa: CB confirms

Jammu, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, six people involved in the gruesome abduction, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, Aasifa Bano, in Kathua district, have confirmed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch (CB) that former bureaucrat, Sanji Ram, masterminded the heinous crime.

The entire plan was conceived by Sanji Ram, a former revenue official of Hiranagar area of Kathua district, to conspire eviction of the Muslim Bakerwal community from Rasana village of the district, the witnesses revealed to the investigators of the case.

The Crime Branch’s investigation, quoting the detained culprits including two Special Police Officers (SPOs), corroborated the involvement of Sanji in the act, which ultimately led to the abduction, rape and murder of the nomad girl.

The report, submitted by CB before High Court on March 09, mentions that the custodial questioning of Sanji has become inevitable in view of the evidence collected by the SIT, media reports said.

However, the mastermind of the crime has gone into hiding to evade the arrest.

