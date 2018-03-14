Shutdown for third consecutive day in Srinagar areas

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed for the third consecutive day, today, in Soura and adjacent areas of Srinagar to mourn the killing of Eesa Fazili and two other youth by Indian forces in Islamabad district on Monday.

All shops and business establishments remained closed in Buchpora, Umerhaer, Pandach, Illahibagh, Nagbal and Ahmadnagar areas of Soura. However, only thin traffic movement was witnessed in these areas. Esa Fazili belonged to the Soura area of Srinagar.

Fazilli and two other youth were killed by the troops during a siege and search operation in Hakoora area of Islamabad district on Monday.

Meanwhile, class work remained suspended in Government Degree College Ganderbal, today. The order for suspension of class work was issued by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Dr Piyush Singhla in view of students’ protest against the killings.

