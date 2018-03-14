Speakers urge Kashmir solution to save generations

Srinagar, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, speakers at a seminar in Bandipora have demanded just and fair solution to the Kashmir dispute to save generations from the adverse effects of the long-drawn conflict in South Asia.

Scholars, academicians, students and youth activists while participating in the one-day seminar said that the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir was a reality, which could not be denied by any political power.

The seminar titled “Kashmir Conflict: Impact on Youth and Way Forward” was organized by a civil society group at Mehboob-ul-Alam College of Education in Bandipora.

The speaker said that in the ongoing struggle for freedom of Kashmir, youth are expressing their emotions and aspirations candidly as the young generation is caught in the situation stretched over past seven decades.

Noted poet and educationist, Professor Ismail Ashna, in his address said that Kashmir dispute was a reality and demanded just and fair resolution to end it. Professor Ashna said that all the stakeholders should come forward and resolve the dispute.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, a youth activist, terming the Kashmir dispute an internationally-recognized conflict said that time was ripe to resolve the issue which had ruined the lives of many in South Asia.

Like this: Like Loading...