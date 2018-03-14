Students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Rajouri

Jammu, March 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have booked a sedition case against several students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) in Rajouri for raising “We want freedom”, “Pakistan Zindabad” and anti-India slogans on the campus during prayers in absentia of martyred Kashmiri youth.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Kishore Manhas, talking to media said that the students assembled in the campus on Monday morning and started raising slogans like “We want freedom” and “Pakistan Zindabad.” A sedition case has been registered by the police in connection with the sloganeering and investigation has been started, he added.

A student, pleading anonymity, said, “We assembled in the morning and offered prayers in absentia. Soon after, we went to the classes.” He said not just Kashmiris but the students from Poonch district also took part in the funeral prayers. “Poonch students were also there. They knew what type of person Eisa Fazili was. Eisa Fazili was a B-Tech student of the university and the students even showed sympathies for him,” he said.

He said that after the news of Eisa’s killing reached the BGSBU on Monday, all students including girls came out of their hostels around midnight and raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans “In the evening, some sloganeering was carried out, but that stopped after some time,” he added.

“It is being said that the police have been identifying the students and FIR has been lodged against those, who, as per police, asked the students to boycott the classes. Nobody asked us to boycott the classes. We fail to understand as to why the FIR has been lodged,” he said.

Professor Muhammad Asgher, Dean Students, said, “In the morning, prayers were held in absentia, but later everything was normal.”

“We didn’t write anything to police. I didn’t come across the news that FIR has been lodged,” he said.

