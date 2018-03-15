Hurriyat leaders continue to visit martyrs’ families

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders continued to visit the families of the youth martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Islamabad district on Monday.

A delegation of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum comprising Mushtaq Ahmed Sofi, Advocate Yasir Dalal, Peer Ghulam Nabi, Farooq Ahmed Saudagar and others visited the residence of Muhammad Eisa Fazili in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with his family members.

Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, along with a delegation also visited the residence of Muhammad Eisa Fazili and paid tributes to him.

Like this: Like Loading...