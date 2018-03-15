India using NIA to intimidate Hurriyat leadership: Gilani

Islamabad seminar appeals UN to hold plebiscite in J&K

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that India is using its National Investigating Agency to harass the Kashmiri resistance leaders and intimidate them into submission.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that such tactics cannot cow down the pro-freedom leadership. He strongly condemned the interrogation of four sons and son-in-law of prominent freedom leader, Syed Salahuddin, by the NIA. He said Syed Salahuddin is a forerunner and a prominent figure in the ongoing freedom movement and has dedicated his whole life for the sacred cause and such cowardly measures cannot weaken his commitment to the liberation struggle. The NIA had summoned Syed Salahuddin’s four sons, Shakeel Ahmed, Javaid Ahmed, Abdul Wahid and Abul Mueed and the son in law, Umar Farooq, at its office in Srinagar and harassed them.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that India’s brutal tactics would not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ genuine struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Clashes erupted in Balhama area of Srinagar, today, after Indian troops used brute force on protests against a siege and search operation by the Indian forces.

Meanwhile, a resolution passed during a seminar in Islamabad appealed to the United Nations to fulfil its responsibility of holding plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under its supervision in accordance with its resolutions on Kashmir. It also urged all international bodies including the UN and human rights organisations to mount pressure on India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, repeal black laws and settle the Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the region. The seminar was organized by the APHC AJK-chapter in collaboration with the Kashmir Media Service and the speakers included Foreign Office Spokesman, Dr Muhammad Faisal, Justice (retd) Manzoor Hussain Gilani, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Dr Farzana Bari, Ishtiaq Hameed, Dr Shaheen Akhtar, Rafiq Dar, Chaudhry Lateef Akbar and Barrister Afzaal Hussain.

In London, Kashmiri diaspora in Britain held a peaceful protest demanding an end to bloodshed at the hands of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and release of all Kashmiri political prisoners including senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah.

