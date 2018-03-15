‘India will never succeed to suppress Kashmiris’ struggle’

Srinagar, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that India will never succeed to suppress the genuine and sacred struggle through the use of brute force.

The forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people was highly inevitable. He said those at the helm in New Delhi are deliberately trying to hide and avoid the historic and political reality of the Kashmir dispute which is resulting in the escalation of tension in the region.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Awami Action Committee (AAC) pais rich tributes to its former General Secretary, Khawaja Ghulam Muhammad Butt, on his 8th death anniversary. It held Quran Khawani and special prayers for the deceased at the party headquarters, Mirwaiz Manzil, in Srinagar. The special prayers were led by AAC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Zaki and were attended by the party leaders and activists.

The AAC patron and Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to remain under illegal house detention, also paid homage to Ghulam Muhammad Butt who always worked for the party’s interests and welfare of the Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...