Indian police to procure micro UAVs for operations in IOK

Jammu, March 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Indian police will procure micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) fitted with night vision equipment for operations in the territory.

Police officials said that there was a need to have such UAVs for drills including siege and search operations, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.

“We have invited tenders from original manufacturers or authorised dealers for supply of UAVs recently,” Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Police Headquarters, Mubassir Latifi said.

He said these drones would be used for surveillance, reconnaissance and detection operations round the clock.

The drones should have autonomous take-off, landing and flight navigation modes, he said. The UAVs should have 60 minutes of endurance or more with all payloads at mean sea level and have minimum 5 kilometers of light of sight and 25 kilometers per hour cruise speed.

Media reports suggest that the Indian Army also plans this year to buy high-tech unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strengthen its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and improve the effectiveness of its operations in the territory.

